CRESSON, Pa. – Kary Milan, Mount Aloysius College vice president for institutional advancement, and Sam Wagner, vice president of marketing and communications, have earned awards for their work at the Cresson school.
Milan was named to the Women We Admire’s 2023 list of top 50 Women Leaders of Pennsylvania, and Wagner earned a spot on the Altoona Mirror and Blair County Chamber of Commerce’s 20 under 40 list.
John McKeegan, Mount Aloysius president, said the college is proud of the work the pair have done and that they are being recognized for those feats, adding that their dedication to the Mercy values, students, alumni and college is unmatched.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.