CRESSON – Mount Aloysius College students are offered two new services this year, a food pantry and thrift store for professional clothing.
Catherine’s Cupboard, the food service, is named for Sister Catherine McAuley, foundress of the Sisters of Mercy, is sponsored by the schools division of mission integration and available to all enrolled students dealing with food insecurity, according to a release.
Anyone wishing to use the pantry can schedule a private appointment with Director of Mission and Ministry Brianna Baker, or Director of Campus Ministry Amy Kanich.
The pantry is stocked with food, hygiene necessities and other donated products.
“Catherine’s Cupboard embodies our core Mercy Values of mercy, justice, hospitality and service,” Baker said in the release.
Nearby is the Mountie Career Closet, sponsored by the college’s career development office and set up for students to “shop” for clothes to use during upcoming interviews or internships.
The service is also by appointment and completely free.
Kim Washington, director of career services, said the closet was set up because professional attire can be expensive and not all students can afford those type of clothes.
“I was a first-generation student who didn’t have any guidance on interview preparation when I graduated,” she said.
“We want to make sure all students have the opportunity to present the best versions of themselves.”
Both services are currently accepting public donations of goods and financial contributions.
Catherine’s Cupboard is asking for snack items, non-perishable food, household goods such as tissues and cleaning supplies and baby products.
The Mountie Career Closet is receiving all sizes of suits, dress skirts, blouses, dress pants and men’s and women’s shoes.
For more information about the food pantry, contact Baker at bbaker@mtaloy.edu, and for information regarding the thrift store, contact Washington at kwashington@mtaloy.edu.
