Mount Aloysius College will host its Women’s Empowerment Day event from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m on Saturday in the Bertschi Center on the Cresson campus.
The workshop is free to all women and childcare will be provided by a certified registered nurse and Mount Aloysius students who hold educational clearances.
The event will consist of a keynote speaker, breakout sessions on a variety of women’s topics, including work/life balance, finances, career exploration, spirituality, emotional care, health/wellness and stress management.
A lunch will also be provided.
To register for the event, visit bit.ly/19wec.
