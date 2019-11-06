The Mount Aloysius College Comic Book Club will host its fourth annual MAC Charity Comic Con on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. in the college’s Bertschi Center and Technology Commons.
Numerous vendors of comic books, pop culture, fantasy and sci-fi merchandise will be participating in the event, which will also feature games, costume competitions, video game contests, basket raffles, and special programming for kids.
The event is open to the public.
All proceeds will benefit Child’s Play, an organization that provides entertainment and support for children in hospitals. Tickets are now available at the Cosgrave Student Center on the college’s campus.
Tickets bought in advance are $3. Tickets will also be sold at the door for $5.
