Area teens will have the chance to participate in a free health care event hosted by Mount Aloysius College this summer, the Future Healthcare Leaders Camp.
The two-day gathering will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 21 and 22 and is sponsored by a grant from the UPMC Foundation.
Spots are limited and are open on a first-come, first-serve basis to students in ninth through 11th grade. Those who complete the camp will receive a scholarship from the Mount.
For more information or to sign up, visit mtaloy.edu/camps.
