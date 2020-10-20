CRESSON – The biennial Conference on College Teaching at Mount Aloysius will be held virtually this year to accommodate the attendants due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the Friday event, which begins at 7:30 a.m. with a virtual coffee chat, there will be both morning and afternoon sessions led by a variety of moderators including Sara Rutledge, professor of education at Mount Aloysius and chair of the conference committee.
“The Mount Aloysius Conference on College Teaching Committee was pleased to be able to quickly pivot and offer our on-campus conference virtually this year,” Rutledge said in a release.
“We are grateful to be at an institution of higher education that values and invests in instructional technology enough to allow this conference to occur. Similar conferences of this kind were canceled for this year, so we are pleased to offer a virtual conference where university faculty and staff can share their research and innovative practices.”
Presenters from around the region will be featured during the conference including those from the Mount, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, St. Francis and Slippery Rock universities.
Subjects this year range from the benefits of mentoring and philosophy to the effects of physical exercise on stereotypic behaviors in autism.
There will also be virtual posters available on additional subjects such as argumentative practices and teaching fictolinguistics in Wuthering Heights.
A session will be held every hour with keynote speaker, Lynanne Black of the department of educational and school psychology at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, addressing the guests after 1 p.m.
“Her talk will focus on student engagement and how to maximize that in the age of COVID-19, as well as in a traditional face-to-face environment,” Rutledge said.
The conference will end with closing remarks by Rutledge at 6 p.m.
Registration is $25 and must be done online by visiting www.mtaloy.edu/teachingconference.
There is no on-site registration this year.
A full program can be found by visiting the Mount website as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.