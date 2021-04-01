Mount Aloysius College in Cresson has been gifted a $900,000 trust by late community member Veronica "Bernie" Kubica.
The money will be used for nursing scholarships at the college.
Kubica, a native of Altoona, retired as a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force and was a registered nurse who worked at several local hospitals.
She died in July, but wanted to leave a legacy at a small, private college with a strong nursing program.
The trust is expected to benefit Mount Aloysius students for decades to come, the school said.
