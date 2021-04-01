Mount Aloysius College in Cresson has been gifted a $900,000 trust by late community member Veronica "Bernie" Kubica.

The money will be used for nursing scholarships at the college.

Kubica, a native of Altoona, retired as a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force and was a registered nurse who worked at several local hospitals.

She died in July, but wanted to leave a legacy at a small, private college with a strong nursing program.

The trust is expected to benefit Mount Aloysius students for decades to come, the school said.

Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.

