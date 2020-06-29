Mount Aloysius College in Cresson was honored earlier in June by the Pennsylvania Federation of Business and Professional Women.
The school is the 2020 recipient of the Employer of the Year Citation, an award presented to businesses or employers who’ve contributed to the advancement, recognition and employment of women.
Christina Koren, director of institutional advancement at the Mount, said the award “reflects the legacy of Mother Catherine McAuley,” an early businesswoman who founded the Sisters of Mercy.
The school was nominated for the honor by the Cresson Business and Professional Women’s chapter.
