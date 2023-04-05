CRESSON – Mount Aloysius College and Penn Highlands Healthcare have announced a new opportunity for students to pursue a career in radiography.
This two-year program will feature a mix of in-person and online classes at Penn Highlands DuBois and up to $44,000 in educational funding will be available for students along with guaranteed employment at any Penn Highlands hospitals and hiring incentives.
Additionally, the Mount will offer a $14,000 scholarship to all incoming radiography students in the DuBois-based program and those learners will be eligible for up to $15,000 in educational funding from the health care organization.
For more information, visit mtaloy.edu/dubois or call 814-886-6383.
