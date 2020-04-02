Mount Aloysius College has named John McKeegan the institution’s 15th president.
“I’m profoundly humbled by the opportunity to lead this wonderful institution and I can’t wait to get started enhancing the impact and moving us forward,” McKeegan said.
He is currently the vice president for Institutional Advancement and General Counsel at Linfield College, McMinnville, Oregon, but has family ties to Pennsylvania.
Both of McKeegan’s parents are from the Pittsburgh area and he grew up in Lewisburg, where his dad worked for Bucknell University.
McKeegan said he can recall many childhood trips to visit family in Pittsburgh and passing through the Cresson area on old Route 22.
He also has a personal connection to the the Sisters of Mercy because his mother attended what’s now known as Carlow University, which used to be known as Mount Mercy College.
“As I reflect back on my life and the mission of Mount Aloysius and the mission of the religious Sisters of Mercy I can see how those same values and principles formed the way my parents raised us and particularly the way my mom raised us,” McKeegan said.
It was that mission and those values that drew him back to Pennsylvania.
“The mission really spoke to my heart about why we are involved in higher education and that is to make a difference in other people’s lives,” McKeegan said.
Current Mount President John Mills, who’s served the college for three years, announced his retirement at the beginning of the year and in February, the Mount search committee, made up of trustees, faculty and staff, narrowed the search down to three finalists who were brought to the campus for interviews.
Of those three, McKeegan was chosen.
McKeegan earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from Bucknell and a Doctor of Law degree from the University of Notre Dame before moving to Arizona to start his legal career.
McKeegan practiced law at Haugberg, Reuter, Gowell, Fredericks, Higgins and McKeegan, P.C., for 11 years and at Stockman and McKeegan, P.C., for seven years.
He joined Linfield College in 2010 as adviser to the president and general counsel before being named vice president in 2013, and attended the Harvard University Graduate School of Education Institute for Educational Management in 2016.
Because of the statewide shutdown, the new president will be conducting a series of virtual introductions and town hall sessions with the board and Mills prior to his arrival.
“John McKeegan is a proven leader and he received a unanimous vote from our board of trustees,” Mount Aloysius Board of Trustees Chairperson Richard Rose said in a release.
“He is an innovator and a collaborator, and his skills position this institution for success for years to come.”
