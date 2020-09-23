Mount Aloysius College in Cresson has marked its annual Mercy Week with several events each day of the week.
Those events culminate at 3 p.m. Friday with a mass held by Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown Bishop Mark Bartchak in Our Lady of Mercy Chapel.
Mercy Week is celebrated every year in honor of the Religious Sisters of Mercy which the college can trace its founding to in 1853.
Additionally, Mount students and staff planted five trees on campus this year to bring awareness to climate change in honor of the fifth anniversary of “Laudato Si: On Care for Our Common Home” which Pope Francis wrote during Mercy Week.
