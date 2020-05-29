Mount Aloysius College is launching three noncredit continuing education certificate programs for those in fields impacted by medical and recreational cannabis, beginning in July.
The college partnered with Green Flower, a national leader in cannabis education, to offer the programs which will include information for those in healthcare and medicine, law and policy and business.
Each certificate consists of three, eight-week courses that are online and can be completed in 24 weeks at the cost of $2,950.
These programs have nothing to do with support of, or objection to, legalization and do not involve handling cannabis plants, Mount Department Chair of the Justice, Law and Society Joseph Bobak said.
The goal of the three is to assist nurses, law enforcement professionals, attorneys and counselors who are dealing with cannabis-related situations more and more.
For more information or to register, visit cannabis.mtaloy.edu.
