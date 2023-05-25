CRESSON, Pa. – Impressed with his passion for the school and dedication to its success, the Mount Aloysius College Board of Trustees has extended President John McKeegan's contract through 2028.
"This decision reflects our confidence in John, who will continue demonstrating diligence, dedication and his love of the college every day," trustee president Adam Sheetz said in a release. "John has tremendous passion for the college's mission and values and the board is proud to recognize his leadership and the unmatched support for our students he has championed during his first three years."
McKeegan joined Mount Aloysius College in 2020 as the 15th president, and during his time there, the school has experienced its largest-ever incoming class with a 9% growth last fall.
In that time period, the Mount has also earned an Academic Center of Excellence designation for cyber security from the National Security Agency and U.S. Department of Homeland Security; started the "Future Heroes" program; achieved national recognition as a "Great College to Work For"; completed a $15 million residence hall improvement project; launched a rebrand; and begun a $7 million library renovation.
"I am honored to continue to serve as the 15th president of Mount Aloysius College and grateful for the board's confidence," McKeegan said in the release. "It is a privilege to work alongside such a dedicated group of faculty, staff and administrators and a blessing to serve in support of our incredible students."
Prior to joining the Mount, McKeegan was vice president for institutional advancement and general counsel at Linfield University for 10 years.
The Pennsylvania native grew up in the central part of the state and now serves on the Johnstown Area Regional Industries board of directors, Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce, Blair Chamber Executive Roundtable and Hollidaysburg Rotary, and is a parishioner at St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.
McKeegan earned a bachelor's degree with honors in English from Bucknell University, a Juris Doctor from the University of Notre Dame and completed the Harvard Graduate School of Education Institute for Educational Management.
