CRESSON – Mount Aloysius College has been awarded a grant from the Council of Independent Colleges to attend the organization’s Seminar on Science Pedagogy.
The Cambria County college is one of only nine higher education institutions selected nationally to participate in the seminar.
The conference will use methods based on research in cognition and neuroscience that have been shown to yield significant improvements in student learning in science courses at all levels.
According to a recent press release by the college, faculty members will serve more as coaches than lecturers in this model, while students are challenged by increasingly complex problems. Prompt and extensive feedback will allow students to emulate how scientists think and discover new knowledge.
“The dedicated faculty who sought out this opportunity were awarded with the chance to expand their knowledge in their unique concentrations,” said Patricia Ireland, Provost and senior vice president of Academic Affairs. “With only nine institutions accepted nationally, this is a unique honor for the college.
“We are grateful for our faculty’s commitment to our Mountie students.”
The seminar will be held in July 2020 on the campus of Holy Names University in Oakland, California. Participants will complete extensive preparatory work prior to the seminar, including assigned readings and an assessment of current teaching methods and student learning in introductory science courses.
Mount Aloysius College faculty that will attend the July seminar include: Penny O’Connor, associate professor and chair of science and mathematics; Mike Engle, associate professor of science and mathematics; Crystal Goldyn, assistant professor of science and mathematics; and John Whitlock, assistant professor of science and mathematics.
