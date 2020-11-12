Mount Aloysius College in Cresson has added a bachelor’s of science in marketing degree to its course offerings.

The new program will include a variety of classes such as public relations, graphic design, digital media editing, marketing research and communications media, as well as others.

It also will include a dedicated marketing internship and select business administration classes.

Development of the degree was based on demand for such a program by perspective and current students.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you