Mount Aloysius College in Cresson has added a bachelor’s of science in marketing degree to its course offerings.
The new program will include a variety of classes such as public relations, graphic design, digital media editing, marketing research and communications media, as well as others.
It also will include a dedicated marketing internship and select business administration classes.
Development of the degree was based on demand for such a program by perspective and current students.
