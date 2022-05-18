CRESSON, Pa. – The Mount Aloysius College baseball team won the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference last weekend for the first time in school history – but in doing so, the seniors missed their commencement.
To make up for it, the students were given their diplomas Wednesday in a special ceremony on their home diamond.
“We spent so much time on this field, it just makes sense that it was here,” graduate James Rice said.
He was one of 10 players, undergraduates and graduates, who were given their diplomas by college President John McKeegan, Vice President for Academic Affairs David Haschak and Vice President of Student Affairs Robin Gore while their families and teammates looked on.
College leaders took their positions at home plate and the students collected the diplomas on the first-base line.
McKeegan shared some inspirational messages with the group and congratulated them for their achievements. The college president detailed the students’ accomplishment for completing their degree programs and told them that their lives would shine through the core values they learned at the Mount.
“This is a very special day for us,” McKeegan said.
Melissa Perrone, whose son Tanner Perrone graduated with his bachelor’s in business administration, said it was a special moment for the families as well. She added that she’s proud of her son’s achievements on and off the field.
“It’s just amazing that the staff and faculty went above and beyond,” the Lilly Borough resident said.
“It feels pretty good to graduate on the field,” Tanner Perrone added.
Teammate Nick Lagnese, of North Huntingdon, agreed. He graduated with his master’s degree on Wednesday.
“I think it’s awesome the college does something like this,” he said.
As for the AMCC title, the players were equally as excited about celebrating that with coach Kevin Kime.
“We all wanted to leave it on the line for him and get the championship,” Lagnese said.
Tanner Perrone said he doesn’t think anyone else deserves it more than Kime and that getting the win is a “pretty solid memory to have of being at the Mount.”
The head coach has spent 16 years at Mount Aloysius. In that time, the team has had several successful seasons, but the championship had eluded them until this year. Rice said everyone counted them out all year long, but they believed in themselves.
To get to the title, the players faced an uphill battle, playing five games in three days last weekend – one on May 13 and double-headers on May 14 and 15. In the end, the men beat top seed Penn State Behrend back-to-back – 10-4 and 10-5 – on the Lions’ home field.
“They were just so driven and focused,” Kime said.
In his 16 years at the college, he said, he’s never seen such determined, gritty players. Winning after all that time is “indescribable” for him, but he noted his appreciation for the support from the school, team families and former players throughout the season.
Seeing his players graduate during a special ceremony was just as meaningful for him as it was for them.
“This just takes it over the top,” Kime said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.