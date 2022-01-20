JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Somerset woman has been jailed, accused of stabbing a male passenger in the vehicle she was driving while two children were in the back seat on Sunday, authorities said.
Richland Township police charged Brenda Ellen Furlong, 55, of Somerset, and the man she allegedly stabbed, Craig David Sorensen, 53, of Friedens, with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and disorderly conduct. Sorensen also was charged with public drunkenness.
According to a criminal complaint, Furlong was driving a vehicle along the Johnstown Expressway in Richland Township with Sorensen in the front passenger seat.
Two children, ages 11 and 12, were in the back seat with another adult when a fight allegedly broke out between Furlong and Sorsensen near the Walters Avenue exit.
Furlong and Sorsensen were hitting each other when Furlong produced a knife and stabbed Sorensen multiple times, the police complaint said. Sorensen was treated at the scene by EMS for superficial stab wounds.
Both were arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown. Sorensen was released after posting 10% of $20,000 bond. Furlong is being held at Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg on $75,000 percentage bond.
