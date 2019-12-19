A Route 31 crash apparently involving a tractor and a log truck claimed one motorist Thursday and crews had a detour in place as of 11:40 a.m.
According to a Somerset County 911 supervisor, the crash occurred just after 10 a.m. at the intersection of Glades Pike Road – state Route 31 – and Mount Zion Road.
Bakersville and New Centerville fire departments responded, along with Somerset Ambulance. Crews detoured traffic through Bakersville, so cleanup work and a state police investigation could be conducted, Somerset 911 officials said.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another was transported to an unspecified hospital for treatment, the supervisor said.
Continue checking www.tribdem.com for updates on this story.
