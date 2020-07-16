One man is dead after a one-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Chest Township, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
A 2005 Dodge Caravan was traveling north on St. Lawrence Road just outside of Patton at 10:30 a.m. when the driver lost control and drove through a yard, hitting a tree before striking a house and then catching fire, Lees said.
Two people were inside the house at the time. One person called 911 while the other person used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire, Lees said.
The driver was the lone occupant and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until family is notified. An autopsy will be performed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.