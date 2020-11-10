A Portage man avoided significant injury when he crashed his motorcycle Sunday on Route 53 in Croyle Township, state police said.
David Struble, 62, of Portage, sustained only minor injuries but will be cited for failing to drive his bike at a safe speed, Trooper Thomas Williams wrote in a release to media.
The crash occurred at approximately 2:44 p.m. on Railroad Street, where Struble lost control of the bike and struck a guard rail before coming back onto the road, state police wrote.
The Portage man was wearing protective gear and a helmet.
