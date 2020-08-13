Emergency crews and the coroner responded to a fatal accident at the intersection of Solomon Run Road and Mount Airy Drive on Thursday.
The incident involved a motorcycle and pickup truck and occurred at 4:07 p.m.
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees pronounced the operator of the motorcycle dead at the scene.
An autopsy will be performed on Friday and the name of the victim is being held pending notification of family.
More information will be released following the procedure, Lees said.
The coroner’s office and Richland Township police are investigating.
Solomon Run Road, Mount Airy Drive and the main Lowe’s entrance were shutdown for hours following the accident as officials surveyed the area.
Richland Township police, volunteer fire company and East Hills Ambulance responded to the call.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.