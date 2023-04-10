CHERRY TREE – A motorcyclist died Sunday in a crash in Cherry Tree Borough, state police in Indiana said.
The motorcycle was headed south on Front Street around 8 p.m. when the operator lost control and drove off of the roadway. The motorcycle traveled 300 feet into the grass and hit a utility pole, troopers said.
The rider was found about 20 feet from the utility pole. The motorcycle came to rest in a ditch about 30 feet from the utility pole.
The Indiana County Coroner's Office and state police are investigating. The name of the motorcyclist was not released.
