A Westmoreland County man has died following a motorcycle crash in the Bakersville area of Somerset County.
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said William Riley, 77, of Mount Pleasant, was traveling north on Edie Road in Jefferson Township when he lost control of his cycle and was ejected.
He was flown by helicopter to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center but died in the intensive care unit, Lees said.
Lees said traumatic upper torso injuries caused his death. The man wasn’t wearing a helmet, he said.
