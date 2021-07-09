BOSWELL – A Jennerstown man was ordered on Friday to stand trial in Somerset County court, accused of fleeing a traffic stop on a motorcycle and leading state troopers on a high-speed chase through Jennerstown Borough.
Charges against Eric W. Stanton, 37, of the 1600 block of Pitt Street, were bound over for trial following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell.
Stanton told the judge he was representing himself, but refused to sign the necessary paperwork and demanded copies of all evidence. District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas told Stanton he was only entitled to a copy of the criminal complaint.
Trooper Jason Delaini testified that the June 20 incident began with a report of an intoxicated man on a street bike drinking Mike’s Hard Lemonade in the parking lot of the Fuel 30 convenience store.
Delaini testified that he later found the motorcycle parked outside a house on Pitt Street and that a registration check showed the bike had a “dead tag.”
Delaini later spotted the motorcycle again as “the operator was pulling out of the Coal Miner’s Cafe parking lot toward Pitt Street,” and he activated his emergency lights, he said.
“The operator then pulled beside my driver’s side door, and I asked him to shut off the bike,” Delaini testified, adding that the operator of the bike replied, “What’s going on?” before driving off at 100 mph, weaving in and out of traffic and forcing vehicles off the road.
Stanton broke in saying the evidence was hearsay and a violation of his Fourth Amendment rights. Stanton also told the court that he suffers from a brain injury.
The judge told Stanton that he would have an opportunity to cross-examine the witness and make arguments.
“Where is my accuser?” Stanton said. “My accuser is not here.”
“I am the affiant,” Delaini said.
The Commonwealth identified Stanton from surveillance photos from Fuel 30, the trooper’s dash cam and Stanton’s Facebook page reportedly showing him with the motorcycle.
“The traffic stop was unlawful,” he said. “I motion to suppress the evidence.”
Stanton was reminded it was a preliminary hearing and not a suppression hearing.
Stanton is charged with fleeing and eluding police, flight to avoid apprehension, reckless endangerment and nine traffic citations.
He is free on a $10,000 unsecured bond.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
