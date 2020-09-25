PennDOT officials announced Friday that motorcycle safety training classes, which had been suspended as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will resume soon for the rest of the 2020 calendar year.
COVID-19 mitigation measures will be in place.
Classes will be scheduled at training sites throughout the state. Class schedules are coordinated by the third-party vendors who provide the training classes; information can be found online at www.penndot.gov/pamsp.
PennDOT will continue to offer a virtual motorcycle training course for individuals under the age of 18, who are required by law to complete a PennDOT-approved motorcycle safety course before they can take a skills test and obtain their motorcycle license.
