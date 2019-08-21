Motorcyclists from across the region will ride into the Johnstown area Saturday for the Trooper Joseph Sepp Jr. Memorial Ride.
The benefit motorcycle run is sponsored by the Road Dawgs Motorcycle Club in honor of the state trooper who was shot and killed while on duty Nov. 10, 2002. He was 34.
Registration begins at 11 a.m. at Zapka Harley-Davidson, 960 Eisenhower Blvd., Richland Township.
Kickstands up at 1 p.m.
The cost is $20 per rider and $15 per passenger.
Meals will be provided at the end of the ride by Nanty Glo Fire Department.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the family of state police trooper Donald Brackett from Bucks County, who died suddenly in May.
