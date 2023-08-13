Police lights

SOMERSET, Pa. – A Somerset man died early Saturday after his motorcycle crashed in Richland Township.

Andrew R. Luteri, 21, lost control of his Suzuki motor-

cycle while rounding a curve on Hostetler Road, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.

Luteri’s bike veered off the road and struck a tree, Lees said.

An autopsy on Sunday confirmed that the Somerset man died of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries to the upper torso, according to Lees.

The death has been ruled accidental.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.

