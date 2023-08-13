SOMERSET, Pa. – A Somerset man died early Saturday after his motorcycle crashed in Richland Township.
Andrew R. Luteri, 21, lost control of his Suzuki motor-
cycle while rounding a curve on Hostetler Road, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
Luteri’s bike veered off the road and struck a tree, Lees said.
An autopsy on Sunday confirmed that the Somerset man died of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries to the upper torso, according to Lees.
The death has been ruled accidental.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.