JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Touting a message of positivity and kindness, motivational speaker Tre Tipton addressed Richland School District students.
“Positivity is the only thing that’s going to help anybody to change,” he told the group.
Tipton is a University of Pittsburgh student who’s also a wide receiver on the school’s football team.
The Victoriously Living Inc. founder and CEO spoke to the sixth- through eighth-graders for an hour before the auditorium at the high school was vacated to allow the freshman, sophomores and seniors to fill the seats and hear the presentation.
Topics Tipton touched on ranged from personal struggles, such as the bullying he endured throughout middle and high school for being Black, to losing his uncle, who encouraged him to play sports, and then his cousin shortly after.
“During that time, I went through a very tough phase,” he said.
The Apollo-Ridge School District graduate added that he felt “so lonely.”
He also spoke about recently losing his mother, the stigma around mental health and how there’s no shame in asking for help.
“To fight back mentally, takes a lot of work,” Tipton said.
Despite what he’s gone through, the football player said he’s kept positivity front and center in his life.
He noted the benefits of leaning on others, such as teammates, and advised the students to be careful about what they listen to, eat and who they hang out with.
“To have a third party come in and motivate them is huge,” elementary school Counselor Jessica Pianetti said.
She stood in the back of the packed auditorium and listened to what Tipton had to say.
Pianetti said she thinks Tipton’s presentation was wonderful and that the students need to hear the message of positivity and kindness.
“I thought it was really inspirational,” student Maddie Friedman said.
Tipton interacted directly with the learners several times.
More than once he stepped off the stage to get them involved and asked them questions while moving up an down the aisles.
He also encouraged them to take care of each other and their siblings.
Tipton said afterward that he pursued motivational speaking because he always wanted to be a superhero and inspiring youth was a way to do that.
He tailors his presentations for the different age groups as well.
Tipton said he uses a message of anti-bullying for the younger students while the older grades get the real story of the adversity he’s faced.
Timothy Regan, high school principal, said Tipton was brought into Richland for this reason.
“A lot of times kids and people in general see these athletes, stars ... and think they never face adversity and in reality they face a tremendous amount of adversity,” he said.
Regan added that he appreciated the fact that Tipton makes a point to works to remove the stigma around mental health and asking for help.
