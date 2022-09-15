Behavioral Health of Cambria County will host motivational interviewing workshops for Cambria County mental health providers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 27 and 28 at Cambria County Academic Center, Central Park Complex, 110 Franklin St., downtown Johnstown.
Participants will learn the basic tenets of motivational interviewing, as well as practice in individual, group and whole-audience formats.
Registration can be done at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MI92022.
Information: rvalle@bhocc.org.
