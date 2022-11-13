JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Joshua Horner lost his father to suicide. Years later, Horner found a path from pain to public speaking.
The Windber native said his father was involved in the community. Horner was especially proud of his father’s helpfulness to seniors – “mowing a lawn or fixing a sink,” he said.
“When doing good deeds, my father wasn’t the kind of man to draw attention to himself,” he said.
In February 2007, the unimaginable happened. Horner’s father took his life. His body was found one block from the family home.
Horner was 18 at the time of his father’s death. The resident of Johnstown’s Moxham section said he was “full of anger.”
“I was angry at my father for leaving me,” he said. “I was angry that he put a spotlight on our family.”
Horner said he went from being Joshua to “that kid whose dad killed himself.”
Before his father’s death, he admits, “suicide wasn’t something I thought about.”
“Afterward, I questioned, ‘Is suicide the easy way out? Or are people struggling so bad ... they don’t see a way out?’ ”
To relieve his own pain, Horner said he turned to alcohol and partying – a long road of trauma, toxic thinking and reckless living.
“I didn’t clean up my life until age 28,” he said.
When he did, his ability to impact others with his words caught the attention of someone else.
‘Keep talking’
Horner said a professor at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, Susan Wieczorek, acknowledged his gift for public speaking. After a presentation on his struggles with depression, he said, classmates were in tears.
“At the end of class, there was a line of them waiting to speak to me,” Horner said.
Wieczorek, an associate professor of communication, approached Horner and said: “You need to keep talking about this.”
Horner said he’s been a guest speaker for Wieczorek’s communications class – and has talked at high schools, youth conferences, churches and men’s groups. He hopes to speak with people in “jail and in psychiatric hospitals,” he said.
Horner said he would love to speak at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown because “it’s the hub of Johnstown. It brings people together.” And he hopes to talk with students at Windber Area High School.
“That’s where it all began,” he said. “Dad took his life a block away from the high school.”
Reasons to be there
Horner said he needs to “stay in it” – “to be in the present” – rather than looking backward.
“Stay in it for God,” he said. “Stay in it to be purposeful.”
The words “Stay in it” were first written on the inside of his hand. Now, Horner has made it a wearable reminder. “Stay in it” T-shirts are available for purchase. For every sale, five dollars is donated to suicide prevention efforts.
Horner said he is motivated by the importance of being a husband or father.
“As a husband, you and your wife are a team,” he said, “so be up front about what’s going on in your mind, especially when you’re having thoughts like that. Talk, talk, talk. Get it out spiritually or professionally.”
And be there as a father – that’s his central theme.
“Children disobey their parents, but they also mimic their parents,” Horner said. “By taking your life, you open the door for your son or daughter to think about suicide.”
