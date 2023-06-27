EBENSBURG, Pa. – A woman accused of causing the death of a toddler in a Johnstown home last year was sentenced on Tuesday in Cambria County court to a maximum of 20 years in a state correctional institution.
Veronica Lainey Lewis, 39, the child’s mother, entered a no-contest plea to murder in the third degree before Senior Judge Patrick T. Kiniry in May and was sentenced to 10 to 20 years of incarceration.
Public defender John Lovette, who represented Lewis along with Joseph Sutton, told the court that after reviewing the medical reports and hiring experts, it had been determined that it would be in the best interest of their client to take a no-contest plea instead of taking the case to trial based on the evidence, although she had maintained her innocence.
A no-contest plea means that the defendant does not have to admit to the crime with which he or she is charged, but does acknowledge that there is enough evidence for prosecutors to win a conviction.
A no-contest plea carries the same weight as a guilty plea.
At the time of Lewis' plea, Assistant District Attorney Erin Dominick presented to the court that on April 1, 2022, Lewis was at the Grove Avenue residence of her then-boyfriend, who would have testified that he heard a loud thump, which he previously testified sounded like someone hitting their head, when Lewis gave her daughter, 14-month-old Gianna Lewis-Rice, a bottle, wrapped her in a blanket and placed her in a playpen upstairs.
The child’s aunt would have testified that she was called to pick up the child and found her unresponsive with a bruise and dried blood on her face, according to Dominick.
“I love my kids. I love my family. I would just like to get back to them,” Lewis told the court.
Kiniry noted that Lewis has six older children whom she did not have custody of at the time and had one since the death of her daughter. He added that when reviewing her background, he was surprised to learn that she was the victim of three serious crimes.
“It seems like your life could be a documentary of what went wrong in our society and the serious impacts of crime,” Kiniry said.
Lewis was also sentenced to 16 to 32 months of incarceration for one count of possession of a controlled substance for a glass smoking pipe, which was found during a search of Lewis’ housing unit on April 5, 2022.
