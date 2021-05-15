CRESSON – Brandon Frank was glad to be at the Mount Aloysius College commencement ceremony Saturday after what he described as a "challenging" final year in the medical laboratory technician program.
"I worked hard this year to get to this point," he said.
The Nanty Glo resident pointed to the struggles of learning online and other problems associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, graduating in person was all the sweeter because of those challenges.
"It means the world to have an in-person graduation," he said.
The Mount, similar to other area schools, split commencement ceremonies into two parts in order to follow recommended COVID-19 mitigation guidance with social distancing.
The first event was at 10 a.m. and the next took place at 3 p.m.
For Joanne and Butch Pompa, the chance to see their daughter, Danielle, get her diploma in person was special, they said.
Dabielle's sister graduated from Slippery Rock University last year and there was no face-to-face event – a sad moment for the family.
The pair considered themselves lucky to be with Danielle on Saturday.
"This is nice to see here walk across the stage," Joanne Pompa said.
Her husband agreed, and said there are few "big things" in a person's life and this "huge" moment was one of them.
Elizaveth Eyler, who studied radiology, was just as excited because she's the first of her family to graduate from college.
"I think it's just great that they gave us this capability of coming," she said.
Speakers for the event included Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs David Haschak, graduates Jewlyn Kamrud, Tyler Gannon and Demi Shields, and college President John McKeegan.
McKeegan told the group in the convocation and wellness center that graduates had overcome a number of challenges to reach that moment and reminded them to thank those who've supported them throughout the journey.
He added that if the staff and faculty at Mount Aloysius have done their jobs correctly, the graduates are now "ready to pursue lives of virtuous adventure."
Shields reminded her fellow graduates that Saturday was "one of the most memorable moments" of their lives and recalled the roller coaster of emotions attached to the announcement last spring that in-person classes were postponed but then learning that face-to-face lessons were planned for the fall.
Despite those challenges, she assured the class of 2021 that its members are stronger for their experiences.
"There's been so much change we've had to endure over this past year," she said.
