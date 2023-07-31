All but one summary-level charge has been withdrawn against a longtime Bishop Carroll Catholic High School teacher who was accused of having inappropriate contact with two teens in 2019.
Two indecent assault charges were dismissed by a Dauphin County judge earlier this summer – months after four felony charges against James Ernest Luksik, 72, were also dropped, online court records show.
Efforts to reach Luksik's Delaware County attorney, Mark Freeman, were unsuccessful this week. Messages were not returned for comment.
Luksik was accused of having inappropriate contact with two 15-year-old girls during a school trip in 2019, Harrisburg-based Capitol Police wrote in 2019.
Capitol Police are tasked with monitoring and patroling Pennsylvania's state Capitol complex, which includes appellate courtrooms and the state House and Senate chambers.
On the day of the alleged incident, dozens of Pennsylvania schools, including Bishop McCort, toured the building.
Capitol Police said the allegations were reported through the state's Safe2Say hotline several days after the bus trip.
Luksik, who was placed on leave from the Catholic school in 2019, now faces one charge of harassment, his online docket shows. He is awaiting trial in Dauphin County.
