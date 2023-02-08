EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Johnstown woman was sentenced to a maximum of 30 years in state prison on Wednesday after she was accused of killing a man in the city’s Hornerstown section in April 2022.
Arlaya Lee Morris, 41, entered a guilty plea to murder in the third degree last year before Cambria County President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III in relation to the shooting death of Elliot West and was sentenced to serve 10 to 30 years, which was part of the terms of the plea agreement.
During the hearing, Morris apoligized to the family of West.
“I let my emotions get the best of me,” she said.
Morris said that there has not been a day since the shooting that she has not thought about it.
“I’m going to have to live with this for the rest of my life,” she said. “I’m still trying to figure out how to forgive myself, and maybe one day you can forgive me.”
Morris’ attorney, Michael Filia, asked Krumenacker to take factors into consideration, including a past between Morris, members of her family and West, and that she was under the influence of controlled substances and alcohol at the time.
West’s brother, Dwayne Hopkins, said that he was unaware of the past between his brother and Morris and that he did did not want to know. He added that “we’re human” and that both families are hurting as a result of her actions.
“I’m a forgiving man, but I’m not in a place to forgive,” he said, adding that it will occur.
Hopkins noted he will accept the apology and go back to other family members.
“There is no excuse for the conduct of Arlaya Morris that took the life of Elliot West,” District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said. “This case demonstrates that law enforcement will always work toward justice for the family of the victim, and the community at large.”
