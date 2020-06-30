A juvenile Canada goose takes a morning swim on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in the reflective waters of Duman Lake near Belsano.
Morning swim
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
STAFFORD[mdash] Joan M., 70, Northern Cambria, passed away June 28, 2020, at home. Born November 28, 1949, in Spangler, daughter of the late John and Mildred (Temple) Zaliznock. Survived by loving husband of 51 years, Paul Stafford; daughter, Tanya, wife of Rob Hoffman, Aurora, CO; sons, Ran…
PLUMMER[mdash] Walter E., 83, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2020. Born October 1, 1936. Preceded in death by son, Gregory E. Plummer. Survived by wife, Patricia (Malloy) Plummer; daughters, Lynne Marie (Plummer) Dougherty, and Kelly Ann Plummer. Also survived by his loving grandchildren…
Most Popular
Articles
- Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'Is there a way to know what phase of COVID-19 I'm in?'
- Johnstown student tests positive for COVID-19; Cambria and Somerset add cases
- Windber hospital benefactor's COVID-19 vaccine ready for trials
- UPMC doctor: Focus should be on 'severity' of COVID-19 cases, not numbers – despite surges in Bedford, Blair counties
- WATCH VIDEO | 'End Racism Now': Volunteers paint message of unity on Main Street in Johnstown
- Speedway loses partnerships after 'Bubba rope' post
- Local cases surge as state's COVID-19 numbers trend higher
- Ebensburg businesses grab wheel for ‘Wing Walk’
- Misspelled graffiti in Pa. goes viral, picked up by TMZ
- Coroner: One person killed in motorcycle crash
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.