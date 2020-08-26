The morning sun casts a beautiful orange glow over the Davidsville community in Somerset County on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2020.
Morning sunrise
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Ex-owner of Portage pizza shop goes to trial on sex charges
- 'Dead' woman found to be breathing at funeral home
- ‘All about community’ | West End store changing hands, but traditions will remain
- State police: Man sold customer vehicle that he knew wasn't safe
- $2.5 million McNally Bridge project to include fencing
- Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference: No spectators at fall sports events; bands, cheerleaders OK
- Jury: Ex-owner of Portage pizza shop not guilty of most charges
- Group marching to D.C. involved in second gunfire incident in Bedford County
- Police say man sets Upper Yoder house on fire, traps wife inside
- Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'How was it that I could not catch COVID from my wife when we did not isolate, we live in the same house, share the same bed, eat together and lived a normal marriage life?'
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.