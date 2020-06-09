Goslings have morning breakfast under the watchful eye of their Canada geese parents near the Haynes Street Bridge in the Kernville section of Johnstown on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Morning stroll
Tags
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
CUSTER[mdash] Ralph E., 84, Central City, died June 5, 2020 at home. Born October 14, 1935, son of the late Willis and Genevieve (Meck) Custer. Preceded in death by sisters, Ruth Seraski and Ione Sargent; and brothers, Robert, Ray, Willis Jr., James, and Daniel. Ralph was a U.S. Army veteran…
DEGORY[mdash] Sophie M., formerly of Davidsville, passed away June 5, 2020 in Vero Beach, FL five days shy of her 96th birthday. Born Sophie Marie Bobulinski on June 10, 1924 in Central City. A daughter of Polish immigrants, she was a vanguard for women of her generation, choosing to pursue …
BRAESEKER[mdash] Myra Ellen, 90, of Somerset, died June 5, 2020 at The Patriot, born January 2, 1930 in Connellsville, she is the daughter of Hobart W. and Carrie Ellen (Stull) Kemp. Preceded in death by her parents, husband William Frederick "Red" Braeseker Jr. who died December 15, 2005. S…
Most Popular
Articles
- WATCH VIDEO | 'We need change': Hundreds rally for police reform in downtown Johnstown
- PHOTO GALLERY | 'Abundance of caution': Richland Town Center stores close as protesters march in downtown Johnstown
- Police: Shots fired into Portage Township house
- WATCH VIDEO | New Johnstown eatery’s owner hopes customers take down some ‘Giant Killer’ tacos
- Johnstown police issue arrest warrant for alleged credit union robber
- Marchers in Johnstown protest Floyd killing, draw connection to 2012 city police shooting
- WATCH VIDEO | Group holds Black Lives Matter march in Portage to 'spread awareness in our small town'
- WATCH VIDEO | Coroner: Pregnant woman dead of suspected overdose; incident led to standoff at Portage Township home
- Police: Woman shoots and kills intruder in Scalp Level home
- Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'Is it true that results of a COVID-19 test can tell which day and which time exactly it enters the infected body?'
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.