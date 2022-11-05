Morley's Run returns with nearly 80 competitors

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. - After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Morley’s Run made its return Saturday with nearly 80 runners.
The Tribune-Democrat’s Regional Audience Director Sue Sheehan said that the proceeds from the event support The Tribune-Democrat’s Newspapers in Education program, which provides newspapers to area teachers for use in their classrooms.
“We're trying to provide newspapers to the kids in school. It's not funded by The Tribune-Democrat, it's solely funded by donations and this is one of the better events for us to raise money for that,” she said. “We think it's important to keep newspapers in the hands of our young people in light of all the digital social media and all that, but it's important to keep them in touch with what's going on in their community and I don't think that they can get that anywhere else but a newspaper.”
She added that credits course directors Joe and Heather Nibert with the course design and coordinating many of the volunteers and emergency responders.
“I just think it's a very good event to bring people together, we have a lot of people that are in this area that love to run, and they're always looking for that new challenge and I also think that this course, is very attractive to people since it goes through Stackhouse Park,” Sheehan said.
The day offered a 10-mile run, a 5-mile run, or a 5-mile walk to participants, starting at The Westmont Grove, continuing through Old Westmont, Stackhouse Park, and the city’s West End and Cambria City neighborhoods, all the way to the finish line at Peoples Natural Gas Park.
Greater Johnstown High School social studies teachers Dan Tomak and Devin Carosi ran the race together.
Tomak said the two love to run and he began entering races in 2015 at the encouragement of Carosi.
“I've been running lots of races ever since. It’s addictive,” he said. “ Plus it’s for a good cause. We’re both teachers and we use the newspapers in our classroom and it's pretty cool.”
Carosi said unlike years in the past, the weather has cooperated for the return of the race.
“I mean, it’s just a beautiful run through the city of Johnstown. Oh, my goodness, and especially years the weather hasn't really cooperated and this year, it's nice that it's back and the weather's been overly nice,” he said.
Carosi added that the Newspapers in Education grant they receive each year is something that benefits the students directly.
Tomak said the two try to be a model for their students and give back to the community while trying to encourage their students to do the same thing.
“Yeah,” Carosi agreed “and if it’s benefiting our students we’ll gladly sign up for and if we can get a little exercise along the way then why not it's a win-win.”
Ray Guzic, of Washington Township, finished just behind the pair in the top five.
He said that the pair “always get me all the time” and passed him near the end of the race.
“I can't keep up with the young guys anymore,” Guzic said.
Guzic participated in the race for the first time and enjoyed the path of the race as many are on trails. He was one of many who used to the 5K race to prepare for a marathon Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.