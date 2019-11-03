One hundred and forty-three athletes braved the early chill on Saturday morning to participate in The Tribune-Democrat’s eighth annual Morley’s Run.
Heather Nibert, who with her husband, Joe, is the race’s co-course director, said the path of the race was chosen to showcase as much of Johnstown’s history as possible. Participants started at The Westmont Grove on Edgehill Drive, weaved through Stackhouse Park and toured Cambria City before crossing the finish line in Peoples Natural Gas Park in downtown Johnstown.
“Years ago, when this first started,” Heather Nibert recalled, “we wanted to incorporate all the historical parts of Johnstown, as much as we could within 10 miles. That’s why we started in Old Westmont, then captured the Incline, through Stackhouse Park, then captured steel mills on Iron Street, Cambria City with all its churches, and then finished here.”
Sue Sheehan, who in August became The Tribune-Democrat’s regional director of audience development, helped organize the annual event for the first time this year. She said she’s found that the course’s scenic, historic nature is a major draw for runners of all ages from the Johnstown region and beyond.
“People look forward to it,” she said. “I get a lot of comments about the course itself.
“It’s a very unique course. … The part they like a lot is, it goes through Old Westmont, through Cambria City. They especially like that it goes through Stackhouse Park.”
Saturday was one of this fall’s coldest days yet, and there was a thick frost on the ground as the sun rose, but it dissipated as the morning went on and was all but gone by the time the first runners crossed the finish line. Participants could choose between a 10-mile run, a five-mile run and a five-mile walk.
“Well-marked, amazing course, excellent volunteers,” said Kristin Engle, of Upper Yoder Township, the first female finisher in the 10-mile race. “Everything was great. A little chilly to start, but it’s perfect running weather.”
Aidin Fortson, 18, a Westmont Hilltop High School student who won the five-mile race, said he ran the same race with a broken toe last year and finished third. Saturday’s race was easier because he was already familiar with the course, he said, even though the chilly weather made breathing a little difficult.
Julie Ostrich and her 9-year-old son Ty, of Richland Township, ran the five-mile race together and crossed the finish line almost simultaneously.
“The trail was good,” Ty said afterward.
It’s the third race the mother-son duo have run together.
Ty, a student at Richland Elementary School, also recently completed a race with his father, his mother said.
“We kind of make this a family activity,” Julie Ostrich said. “I ran my first 5K with my daughter two weeks ago, and she’s 6.”
Morley’s Run supports The Tribune-Democrat’s Newspapers in Education program, which provides newspapers, curriculum guides, special supplements and other newspaper-related education services to students in local classrooms.
Sheehan called it an “important program” that helps keep students informed about what’s going on in the Johnstown region.
“We need to keep newspapers in the hands of our young people,” she said, “because, as everybody knows, everything’s going digital. We need to keep young people informed of the importance of a newspaper, of knowing what’s going on in their community. … In our community, there’s a lot of stuff that, I think, they would not know otherwise if they weren’t reading the newspaper.”
Devin Carosi, a Greater Johnstown School District teacher who finished second in the five-mile race, said the course was “beautiful,” the weather was “perfect” and the cause boosted by the event is worth supporting.
“It’s always great to come out and support Newspapers in Education,” he said. “They’re a big part of our school district, so we want to come out and support The Tribune-Democrat and local races like this.”
Sheehan emphasized that the race wouldn’t have been successful without the help of the volunteers who took hours out of their Saturday mornings to direct runners along the course, block intersections and perform other key tasks.
“If it wasn’t for the vast number of volunteers that we have, it would never happen,” she said.
“When you do an event like this, you need people everywhere, on every corner, just pointing for safety. … What they do is just great. They come and dedicate their time to this.”
Many of the volunteers were local first responders, including members of the Somerset & Cambria County Fire Police Association and personnel from local EMS agencies such as Hilltop Ambulance Association and West End Ambulance Service.
Other volunteers got involved through the Johnstown Running Club.
The Niberts, the course directors, agreed that the hard work of many volunteers was the key to the race’s success. Joe Nibert estimated that there were 40 to 45 volunteers along the course, plus a few more at the finish line in Peoples Natural Gas Park.
“This is the first year I’ve actually run the race – the 10-mile,” Joe Nibert said. “We’ve marked it, so I’ve run it a lot, but I’ve never run it on race day. … I was thinking to myself, ‘This is awesome.’ Now I remember why we put it together eight years ago. Stackhouse Park. The pedestrian bridge is awesome. Running down beside the river, going across Iron Street – I really got to enjoy it.”
