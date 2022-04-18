Southmont Borough Council appointed Bob Morgan to fill a vacancy on the council.
Morgan had previously served on the council prior to losing a reelection bid in November.
Morgan and Southmont resident Bob Walker submitted applications to fill the vacancy left by former councilwoman Sheree Speicher, who resigned in March for personal reasons.
Walker was nominated Monday by Councilman Doug Beri to take the open seat. However, that motion failed.
A motion to install Morgan was approved by council President Bill Trevorrow, Vice President Eric Muncert, Richard Burkert and Kevin Pile.
Beri kept his vote with Walker.
Councilman Herb Ewald abstained from choosing.
“I like them both,” he said.
His sentiment was shared by other members.
After Morgan was sworn in Monday, the council approved actions including the advertisement of bids for paving roads and storm water infrastructure repair at Cheney Run behind Leon and State streets.
The council also discussed its progress toward completing a state-mandated sanitary sewer rehabilitation project. It is continuing to send notifications to residents whose properties are contributing to groundwater infiltration of the sewer system.
But as borough residents attempt to contract plumbers and contractors to test and repair sewer connections, some are telling the council that contractors won’t respond.
A list of certified contractors is available from the borough, Trevorrow said.
“If one won’t respond, go to the next one on the list,” he said.
Southmont and other municipalities served by the Dornick Point waste- water treatment plant have until the end of December to reduce the amount of storm water that is infiltrating the sanitary sewer system to an acceptable amount determined by DEP.
Failure to meet acceptable flow rates could result in the DEP fining the borough beginning in January.
Now four years since Southmont’s project began, about 120 properties in Southmont remain out of compliance, said borough executive secretary Amanda Layton said.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.