INDIANA, Pa. – When Tim Lambert arrived home on the evening of Sept. 11, 2001, he was met with news that would change his life.
On his answering machine was a message from his father letting him know that the hemlocks seen in the background of United Airlines Flight 93 crash site videos were on their family’s property.
“He remembered that area,” Lambert said Friday. “He knew those trees.”
His family owned part of the land that’s now known at the plane’s final resting place.
The 1992 Indiana University of Pennsylvania communications media graduate and national award-winning journalist was invited back to his alma mater to share his story as part of a special 20th anniversary ceremony at the school.
Lambert said he was surprised when he got the email asking him to attend the ceremony, but knew instantly that he wanted to do it.
“To be able to share the story of the 40 passengers on my old campus is just a privilege,” he said after the event.
An audience of students, faculty, community members, EMTs, firefighters, police and many others collected under the shade of the Oak Grove on campus to witness the ceremony that featured Lambert, IUP President Michael Driscoll and 2014–15 IUP William Sugra Memorial Scholarship recipient Bethany Barefoot. Sugra is a 1993 IUP alumni who died in the World Trade Center attack.
During his speech, Lambert recalled in vivid detail his memory of that day 20 years ago, from the part-time job he was working to the prayer service he went to that night. He also discussed the days following the terrorist attacks, when the authorities contacted him to tour the crash site and he divulged that he was a reporter.
Lambert was allowed to bring a tape recorder when he walked the land and remembered all the debris – pieces of metal and paper – scattered all across the field and the revelation that followed.
“We weren’t really land owners anymore,” he said. “We were caretakers.”
In the time since, Lambert, now the news director at WITF in Harrisburg, has become close with the families of the passengers from Flight 93, working with them to build the memorial that exists today. A large inspiration for that was when he met Flight 93 flight attendant Sandy Bradshaw’s family and was told to “tell their stories.”
“That became a guiding light for me,” Lambert said. “Whatever they wanted for that land is what I wanted for that land.”
He added that, in news coverage of 9/11, he often saw the crash site referred to as just a field near Shanksville.
“It’s so much more than the field in Pennsylvania,” Lambert said.
During the ceremony, a musical selection was played, chimes were rung for the four planes and their passengers and the IUP Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps placed wreathes at the campus’s 9/11 memorial that features a piece of steel from Ground Zero.
The monument was placed in 2002 to honor 1980 graduate Donald Jones, 1979 grad William Moskal and Sugra. Jones and Sugra worked for Cantor Fitzgerald in the North Tower, and Moskal, a safety sciences graduate and Johnstown native, was a risk consultant for Marsh & McLennan in Cleveland who was in New York that day for a meeting at the World Trade Center.
“It is our responsibility to teach the next generation why Sept. 11 should never be forgotten,” Driscoll said.
Throughout his speech, he touched on that message, noting the importance of carrying those legacies forward while also sharing his own recollection of 9/11.
“Sept. 11, 2001, was a pebble in a lake and the ripples are still felt today,” Driscoll said.
In addition to his stewardship of the Flight 93 site, Lambert is also preserving that history and the stories from it in his new project “Sacred Ground,” which he created for NPR. Lambert said his goal with this work was to tell different stories than what are usually told.
To listen to his retrospective and read the personal essay that accompanies it, visit www.witf.org/2021/09/03/part-of-flight-93-crashed-on-my-land.
In his closing remarks, Lambert said he hoped to share the lesson of Flight 93 – that unity and bravery can break through partisan echo chambers and social media bubbles and that each person in attendance on Friday could find moments big and small to be just as courageous.
