An estimated 200-plus teenagers, children and adults filtered into The Galleria mall Friday, frequently checking their phones.
Just after 6 p.m., the first clue flashed onto the Snapchat social mobile application. Moneymanmf posted a photo of the Boscov’s logo, and the throngs marched into the department store.
Then another clue: A photo showing letters “A” and “N” on colorful backgrounds and instructions they were “up high.”
With that, the searchers fanned out in pairs and groups, combing each department. Participants included families, adults and hundreds of teenagers. Teens Tricia, Taryn and Tyler Varner, of Sidman, brought their mother, Shelly.
“We thought it would be fun,” Shelly Varner said, talking as the family gathered in the furniture section.
Shortly after that the word went out that there were winners.
“Game over” flashed on the Snapchat message.
Moneyman said the winning couple’s names are Brock and Madalyn, but did not provide their last name. They won two airpods, $200 in gift cards and an instant pot.
“It was a memory that we will never forget and it was an amazing experience to be part of,” he sent as a message on their behalf.
Although Moneyman has hinted that more events could be coming, after Friday’s treasure hunt, he said there is nothing planned yet.
“I thought it went great,” he said. “We tried to come up with a way to make it more strategic, rather than just running around.”
He added that he was pleased with the searchers’ behavior and commended his assistants, which he calls “spies.”
“I didn’t see anything wrong at all,” he said.
