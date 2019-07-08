EBENSBURG – The fifth annual Chernisky Classic, a 5K run/walk and 10K run that benefits the Cambria County Fire School, attracted more than 300 participants on Saturday.
The race, which is organized by Cambria County President Commissioner Tom Chernisky, took place on the Ghost Town Trail and started at the Ebensburg trailhead near the Young Peoples Community Center.
Chernisky said the 2018 event brought in 187 participants, compared to the 316 who participated Saturday.
“It’s a great cause,” he said.
“It’s grown into an event. We’re excited.”
Six states were represented and approximately 40 participants ran or walked in their firefighting turnout gear.
“This is a great way for firefighters to be part of the process,” Chernisky said, and many local volunteer fire departments use the event to network, find volunteers and interact with the people they serve.
All proceeds from the event benefit the fire school, and a check presentation will take place Aug. 2 at the 98th annual Cambria County Volunteer Firemen’s Association convention, which is being hosted this year by Adams Township Volunteer Fire Company in St. Michael.
Chernisky said volunteers will meet soon to begin planning for next year’s event, which is already scheduled for July 11, 2020, and hope to reach 400 participants.
“We’re excited about where the future is going to take us,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.