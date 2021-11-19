Santa Fund – Mary Hostetter, Aaron Elliott

South girls striker Mary Hostetter, of Johnstown Christian School, fistbumps PIAA game referee Aaron Elliott at the conclusion of the Santa Fund Soccer Classic held at Trojan Stadium in Johnstown on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Hostetter scored two goals in the game and was named MVP for her performance as the South girls defeated the North 4-0.

 By Thomas Slusser
tslusser@tribdem.com

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown Christian School senior Mary Hostetter netted two goals on Thursday night during the girls’ game of the Santa Fund Soccer Classic.

Those tallies – part of a 4-0 win for her South squad – weren’t the most important thing about the all-star game at Trojan Stadium on the campus of Greater Johnstown High School.

“It was definitely a great experience,” said Hostetter, who was named the most valuable player in the girls’ game. “I loved playing with the other girls and also playing for such a great cause, because it’s more than just a final game, it’s also to support kids in the area.”

Santa Fund – Trent Rozich

North boys forward Trent Rozich, of Richland High School, celebrates with teammates after scoring 16 seconds into the first half of play during the Santa Fund Soccer Classic held at Trojan Stadium in Johnstown on Thursday, November 18, 2021. The North boys hold on for a 3-1 victory over the South.

The classic, which drew a hearty group of soccer fans willing to brave the evening’s blustery conditions, benefits The Tribune-Democrat’s Santa Fund, which provides gifts at Christmas for area families in financial hardship.

South girls coach Angie Berzonsky, who coaches the Conemaugh Township girls team and has been a coach in the classic in previous years, also gets a closer look at how the Santa Fund aids local residents in her role as associate director of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.

“If you think about 15 years of doing this, and the number of kids that this has impacted,” Berzonsky said, “it’s not just heartwarming, it’s remarkable for a community of our size. It makes me very proud to be involved on both sides.”

Westmont Hilltop boys coach Jason Hughes, who guided the North boys to a 3-1 victory in the nightcap, has valued the classic since its inception.

“Like I tell the kids every year, ‘We are here for a great charity, to raise funds for underprivileged kids to get presents for Christmas,’ ” Hughes said. “These seniors get to showcase their talents in this sport. It holds a special place for me, because I care so much about this sport, I care so much about these kids. For me to be able to coach them and give them a nice send-off means the world to me.”

Chestnut Ridge’s Jack Moyer, who scored a goal and an assist in the North win, earned MVP honors in the boys game, but was already honored to participate in the match.

“It’s a great thing to play for the guys,” Moyer said. “It’s a good thing for the community.”

Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.​

