Working through District Attorney Greg Neugebauer’s office, authorities over the last part of January conducted multiple warrant sweeps, rounding up 21 people facing drug charges.
Those participating in the sweeps included the state attorney general’s office, U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, Cambria County Drug Task Force and sheriff’s office and police departments of Ferndale, Johnstown, Richland Township and Upper Yoder Township.
“This was a successful effort by collaborating law enforcement agencies in an effort to curtail drug activity and other crimes associated with such activity in Cambria County,” Neugebauer said in a press release.
Police continue to look for Shaquan Williams, 22, of Altoona. Williams faces charges related to possessing contraband Oct. 4 in Cambria Township.
Neugebauer asked that anyone with information on Williams’ location should contact the county non-emergency number at 814-472-2100.
Those brought in during the recent sweeps are listed with details from online court records.
• Craig Black, 44, of Johnstown, was arraigned Jan. 17 by District Judge Michael Zungali on three separate complaints. Charges include possession with intent to deliver, simple possession and criminal use of a communications facility, all related to events Nov. 4 and Jan. 15, in Johnstown. Black, on Tuesday, waived a hearing before Judge Michael Musulin, sending all charges to Cambria County Court. He was released after posting $5,000 cash bond on $50,000 bail.
• Tanya M. Boggio, 34, of Johnstown, was arraigned Jan. 24 by District Judge John Prebish Jr. Charges include possession with intent to deliver, simple possession and criminal use of a communications facility from July 16
in Johnstown. Bail is $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 19 before District Judge Kevin Price.
• Anthony J. Catalfamo, 41, of Johnstown was arraigned on two separate complaints Jan. 24 and 25 by Prebish. Charges include possession with intent to deliver from Sept. 18 in Ferndale Borough and failure to verify address or provide a photograph as required on Oct. 3 in Cambria Township. Preliminary hearings are scheduled Feb. 12 before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger in the Ferndale complaint and on Feb. 18 before District Judge Frederick Creany in the Cambria Township complaint. Bail is set at $20,000 in the Ferndale complaint and an unsecured $20,000 in the Cambria Township case.
• Jharon D. Dixon, 34, of Johnstown, faces two complaints in Musulin’s court. Charges of possession with intent to deliver, simple possession and criminal use of a communications facility stem from Aug. 7 and Sept. 5 in Johnstown. A preliminary hearing date is not listed in online documents.
• Autumn R. Gearhart, 29, of Northern Cambria, is charged in Zungali’s court with drug possession and related charges from Jan. 2 in Barr Township. A preliminary hearing is scheduled before Zungali on Feb. 11.
• Isobel M. Hager, 23, of Ebensburg, was arraigned Thursday by Creany. Charges include possession of contraband and disorderly conduct from July 7
in Cambria Township. Bail is $5,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled March 17 before Creany.
• Donna M. Hawk, 55, of Johnstown, was arraigned Jan. 24 by Prebish. Charges include possession with intent to deliver, simple possession, conspiracy and criminal use of a communications facility from Oct. 22 in Johnstown. Bail is $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 18 before Musulin.
• Tavon J. Kearney, 32, of Johns-town, was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Kevin Price on three separate complaints. Charges include possession with intent to deliver, simple possession and criminal use of a communications facility on Dec. 23 and similar charges on Jan. 2 and 23 – all in Johnstown. Bail is $50,000 on two complaints and $75,000 on the third. Preliminary hearings are scheduled Feb. 19 before Price.
• Perry A. King Jr., 44, of Johnstown, was arraigned Jan. 14 and arraigned again Tuesday before Musulin on four separate complaints. Charges include possession with intent to deliver, simple possession and criminal use of a communications facility from Oct. 31 and Jan. 13-15, all in Johnstown. King waived hearings before Musulin on Tuesday, sending all four cases to Cambria County Court. He was released after posting $2,500 cash bond on $25,000 bail.
• Michelle M. Michaels, 46, of Johnstown, was arraigned Jan. 24 by Prebish. Charges include possession with intent to deliver, simple possession and criminal use of a communications facility on Nov. 18 in Johnstown. Bail is $50,000. A preliminary hearing is schedule Feb. 18 before Musulin.
• Colie R. Mickens Jr., 39, of Camp Hill, Cumberland County, is charged in two complaints in Musulin’s court. Counts include possession with intent to deliver, simple possession and criminal use of a communications facility, stemming from Aug. 12 and 15 in Johnstown. Preliminary hearings are scheduled Feb. 27 before Musulin.
• Raymond S. Mickens, 34, of Johnstown, was arraigned Wednesday by Musulin. Charges include possession with intent to deliver, simple possession and conspiracy from Oct. 22 in Johnstown. Bail is $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 18 before Musulin.
• Raine Elizabeth Morder, 22, of Johnstown, was arraigned Thursday by Gindlesperger and District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi in three separate complaints. Charges include possession with intent to deliver, simple possession and use of a communication facility on July 17 in Geistown and again on July 25 in Johnstown. Charges in the third complaint include drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing police on Wednesday. Bail is $50,000 on each complaint. Preliminary hearings are scheduled Feb. 12 before Gindlesperger and Feb. 19 before Price.
• Eric P. Patterson, 35, of Northern Cambria, is charged in Zungali’s court with drug possession and related charges from Jan. 2 in Barr Township. A preliminary hearing is scheduled before Zungali on Feb. 11.
• James Rager, 22, of Conemaugh, was arraigned Wednesday by Zanghi. Charges include three counts related to delivery and sale of counterfeit drugs, drug possession, criminal use of a communication facility and theft by deception from July 2, 2018, in Stonycreek Township. Bail is $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 12 before Gindleperger.
• Jermaine M. Rozier, 34, of Johns-town, has been charged in Musulin’s court with possession with intent to deliver, simple possession and criminal use of a communications facility. Charges stem from Dec. 6 in Johnstown.
• Jerome D. Rozier, 36, of Johnstown, was arraigned Wednesday before Zanghi. Charges include possession with intent to deliver and simple possession on Dec. 26 in Johnstown. Bail is $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 19 before Price.
• Alyson Seeley, 35, of East Conemaugh, was arraigned Jan. 16 by Zungali. Charges include possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia from Jan. 7 in East Conemaugh. Seeley was released after posting bond on a $10,000 bail. She is awaiting a preliminary hearing.
• Andree C. Toney, 36, of Johnstown, was arraigned Jan. 24 on one complaint and on Wednesday on two other complaints. Charges include possession with intent to deliver, simple possession and criminal use of a communications facility. The crimes were alleged to have been committed Oct. 29, Nov. 12 and
Dec. 18 in Johnstown. Bail is set at $25,000 in two complaints and $50,000 in the third. Preliminary hearings are scheduled Feb. 20 before Musulin.
• Diane Wilcox, 33, of Mineral Point, was arraigned Wednesday by Zanghi. Charges include possession with intent to deliver, simple possession and criminal use of a communications facility on May 3, 2018, in East Taylor Township. Wilcox was released after posting $2,000 bond on $20,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 17 before Zanghi.
• Robert Wilde III, 25, of Windber, was arraigned Thursday by Gindlesperger. Charges include three counts related to delivery and sale of counterfeit drugs, drug possession and theft by deception from July 2, 2018, in Stonycreek Township. Bail is $80,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 12 before Gindlesperger.
Published photos were supplied by police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.