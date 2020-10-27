HARRISBURG – More than one-third of the 3 million mail-in ballots obtained by voters ahead of the Nov. 3 election have not yet been returned to election offices, state officials said Tuesday.
Gov. Tom Wolf urged voters who’ve gotten mail-in ballots to hand-deliver their ballots to their county election offices instead of putting them in the mail to ensure that they arrive in time to be counted.
“Don’t wait until Election Day,” Wolf said. “Hand-delivering your own ballot now will give you the peace of mind that your vote will be counted, and your voice will be heard in this historic election.”
Tuesday was the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot.
Voters can hand-deliver their mailed ballots until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
With the flood of mail-in ballots to count, Wolf and Republicans who control the Legislature continue to point fingers at each other over the collapse of negotiations regarding legislation that would have allowed counties to begin preparing ballots for counting sooner.
“Be patient,” Wolf said, warning that election results likely won’t be available for days after the election.
Counties aren’t allowed to begin preparing ballots for counting, a process called pre-canvassing, until the morning of Election Day even though ballots have been arriving in election offices for weeks.
The state House had passed legislation that would have allowed counties to begin preparing ballots for counting three days before the election.
But Wolf threatened to veto the legislation due to his objection to a provision attached to the bill that would have allowed poll watchers to serve in any county in the state. Under current law, poll watchers can only monitor polling locations in the county in which they reside.
Wolf said that he’d sought to broker an agreement with Republicans who hold the majorities in both chambers of the Legislature. The governor said that he’d been willing to agree to a deal that would have allowed poll watchers to serve in counties neighboring the counties where they live.
Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said that administration officials believe it doesn’t make sense to allow people from across the state to watch polls in areas in which they are unfamiliar.
Representatives for Republican legislative leaders disputed Wolf’s characterization of the negotiations.
Jason Gottesman, a spokesman for House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, said that Republicans believe that Wolf had never agreed to make changes to the law regarding poll watchers.
“In the one and only conversation between Gov. Wolf and Leader Benninghoff, the governor was adamant that he was opposed to any changes with regard to poll watchers. After that conversation, Gov. Wolf walked away from further talks, did not communicate to us any change in his position, and we have not heard from him again,” Gottesman said.
Jennifer Kocher, a spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre, agreed that there had been no consensus between legislative leaders and the governor on how to resolve the standoff over the pre-canvassing bill.
“There was not an agreement on what to move forward,” she said.
More than 3 million Pennsylvanians have applied to vote by mail, made possible by a bipartisan law the governor signed last year creating the most sweeping election reforms in 80 years.
Wolf said that 1.85 million of the mail-in ballots have already been returned to election offices.
The state Supreme Court last month ruled that county offices should accept and count mail-in ballots that arrive up to three days after the election.
But Republicans have asked the United States Supreme Court to decide whether those votes should count.
The Supreme Court has already refused once to take up the challenge to Pennsylvania’s late-arriving ballot decision. That was before the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Monday, which gave conservatives a 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court.
The United States Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by Democrats in Wisconsin to get late-arriving mailed ballots counted in that state.
“We are advising voters to get their ballots in now,” Boockvar said.
“We know there are mail delays,” she said, adding that the legal challenges only add more uncertainty that can be avoided if ballots arrive on time.
“I don’t want any voter to think about what a court will or will not do,” Boockvar said.
State data shows that 1.9 million of the mail-in ballots requested have come from Democrats; 775,000 from Republicans, and about 400,000 from independent voters or those belonging to minor political parties.
