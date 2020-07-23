More than a dozen street and safety signs have been swiped from Dale Borough over a three-week span, borough officials said.
And Dale's council president is hoping the community will be able to help Johnstown Police solve the case.
Council President Lisa Howard said street signs started disappearing June 29 – the first at the intersection of Clark and Hurton streets.
"After we checked with the street commissioner, we realized five or six (signs) were missing – and it has just continued ever since," Howard said, noting signs have been taken from Arthur Street to Hurton.
The latest, brazen move occurred during a brief power outage Tuesday in the borough, Howard said.
When the traffic light went out at Bedford and Annie streets, borough crews placed a temporary stop sign to serve in its place. But someone quickly took that sign, she said.
Borough officials are frustrated and concerned, Howard said.
Stop signs are placed to prevent accidents. When visitors – including ambulance units – come into the borough, they rely on street signs to get to their destinations, Howard added.
Given the growing number of people with security cameras, Howard is hoping local residents might have captured someone in the act of removing the signs – or might have an idea who is behind the spree.
"The community is our eyes and ears," she said. "Hopefully, they can help."
The signs' cost to the borough ranges from $36 to $45 each, so the replacement bill is starting to add up, Howard said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cambria County non-emergency number, 814-472-2100, and request to speak to a Johnstown officer.
