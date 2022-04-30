JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pitt Johnstown President Jem Spectar has conferred degrees on 514 graduates composing the campus' class of 2022.
Applauding from the stands on a breezy Saturday afternoon at Richland High School's Herlinger Field were hundreds of the class members' supporters, including parents who shouldered financial and emotional burdens over the years their students progressed toward graduation.
"It wasn't pretty, not like the movies, but we made it all the same," Student Government Association President Drew Hurd said in an address to his fellow graduates.
Over the course of the students' careers, in-person classes, social programs and community events disappeared as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and have since returned.
"We stand on the other side," Hurd said.
The class comprises graduates of more than 60 bachelor degree programs in arts and sciences, business and enterprise, information systems, education, engineering, humanities, natural sciences and nursing.
In a speech to the students, Spectar said the class' college years coincided with many challenges not only for themselves, but the entire world.
"The achievement you celebrate today is made more remarkable by the turbulent and historic challenges of your college years – lockdowns, social isolations, a lot of disruption, but you persisted," Spectar said. "Graduating during these pandemic years makes you special. You've been tested in some ways, the times you have gone through have prepared you to grapple with a complex world and rapid change. You showed you could adapt."
