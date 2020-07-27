A city of Johnstown Small Business Relief Fund – with slightly more than $1 million available – has been established to help owners whose businesses have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic economic slowdown.
The money consists of $759,641 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act money, along with a $265,359 allocation from the city’s 2019 fiscal year Community Development Block Grant Program Small Business Relief budget. The project was recently approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Applications are due by noon Aug. 12 with more information available by calling the city’s Community and Economic Development Office at 814-539-2504, ext. 113, or visiting cityofjohnstownpa.net.
“The calls that we received most here at City Hall have been from businesses who are asking for any assistance or help that the city could provide them with their financial losses that they are experiencing through the pandemic,” John Dubnansky, the city’s community and economic development director, said. “With the governor’s stay-at-home order in place, these businesses were either exposed or greatly reduced operations, which of course affected all of their businesses and their revenue streams for each of them. It’s really based on demand.”
To be eligible, businesses must meet the following requirements (taken verbatim from the application):
1. Existing business located within the City limits of the City of Johnstown.
2. Business has experienced a disruption due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
3. Business was a viable enterprise before crisis. (i.e. Annual Financial Statements)
4. Business must have been in operation for at least one-year and have at least one-year federal tax returns.
5. The business must provide evidence that it is up-to-date on its federal, state, and local taxes or has an agreed payment plan.
6. Business must not have any outstanding code violations with the City of Johnstown.
7. The business has 40 or fewer employees.
Nonprofits (501(c)(3)s, places of worship, governmental entities, etc.), real estate developers, businesses that practice lobbying or other political activities and public utility companies are ineligible.
The money will be given in the form of 0% interest loans that will be forgiven provided requirements are met, specifically evidence of job retention of a low-to-moderate-income employee for a minimum of three months. The loan will become payable if the guidelines, which are laid out in the application, are not met.
“We have to make sure verbiage is the correct way, so that’s what we’re calling them – ‘forgivable loans,’ ” Dubnansky said. “But really all we’re looking at is making sure these businesses, when we award them the funding, that they can stay in business for at least three months, then that loan is forgiven. Our key thing is to make sure that we can come in here to help these businesses and keep them here for the long run.”
Eligible expenses are:
1. Payment of back rent or mortgage for up to 90 days.
2. Unpaid Utilities for up to 90 days. (i.e. oil, gas, electric, water/sewer, internet, phone)
3. Supplies. (Needed for day-to-day operations for up to 90 days)
4. Equipment purchases needed to “prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus.”
5. Payroll.
