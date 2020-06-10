EBENSBURG – More than 1,600 people have signed an online petition calling on Ebensburg Borough officials to bar the Confederate battle flag from being displayed at borough-sanctioned events.
Ebensburg resident Raquel Lemelle said on Wednesday that she was motivated to create the petition on the website Change.org when she saw the Confederate flag flying from a tractor in the borough’s Memorial Day parade on May 25.
Ebensburg’s traditional Memorial Day parade was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, a “roving parade” around the borough was planned, and members of the public were invited to participate, including first responders, military personnel, classic vehicle drivers and business owners.
“I am new to the Ebensburg area – we just bought our home in August,” Lemelle said. “I was born in San Diego, California, and my grandfather is an African-American male from Louisiana who served in the Navy.
"I was just shocked to see the Confederate flag come down my borough street, accompanied with a police car behind it. … I decided to create the petition because I knew that there had to be other people in my community, the local area and the nation that felt similar to me – given what is going on in the nation right now.”
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, 1,652 people had signed the petition – a number Lemelle described as “mind-blowing and amazing.” A resolution calling for prohibiting the Confederate flag from being displayed in borough-approved or borough-supported events will be presented at Ebensburg Borough Council’s next meeting on June 22, she said.
Lemelle confirmed that the petition is not a push to ban private individuals from displaying the flag in Ebensburg.
“I hope that people don’t feel this is an attack on their First Amendment rights,” Lemelle said. “I personally don’t have any issues if they want to fly it at their homes, wear it on their clothing, put it on their vehicles. I just don’t want Ebensburg to send this message of hate and racism to black community members.”
Ebensburg Mayor Randy Datsko said on Wednesday that the borough’s solicitor is working to determine what the borough legally can and can’t do regarding displays of the Confederate flag. That information will be provided to attendees of a town hall meeting on the subject at 6:30 p.m. June 17 in the Community Room at the Ebensburg Municipal Building, 300 W. High St., the mayor added.
“He’s in the process of continuing to research and will come up with an opinion in a few days,” Datsko said. “Just because we might want to do something doesn’t mean legally we can do it. So we just want to make sure that whatever action we take is OK under the Constitution and the laws of the Commonwealth.
"I understand the people’s concern. I got several emails directly, and (Tuesday) I responded to those three individuals and said, ‘Look, we’re meeting with the solicitor. We’re having this meeting next week. You can certainly come and hear what’s being said and ask more questions.’ We haven’t ignored it – it’s just we don’t have any definitive answer at this point.”
'More than just signatures'
Lemelle said her next step will be to reach out to the signers of the petition and encourage them to attend the June 17 town hall meeting so that borough leaders “can see that it’s more than just signatures – that the community really does care to prohibit the flag from town-sanctioned events.”
Change.org allows petition-signers to add comments on why they chose to add their names. The top comments on Lemelle’s petition indicate that their authors consider the Confederate flag a symbol of racism and rebellion against the United States:
“The Confederate flag is a symbol of treason. Fine in a museum as a part of history, not as a symbol of the people at public events.”
“I believe that the Confederate flag in any form is a symbol of both racism and rebellion against the Constitution and the Union.”
“The Confederate flag is a symbol of division in our country!!!!”
Jessica Jost-Costanzo and Ryan Costanzo, a white Ebensburg couple whose adopted daughter is black, said on Wednesday that they’re supporting the effort to keep the Confederate flag from being flown at borough-sanctioned events for their daughter’s sake.
“Our daughter is just this bright, beautiful, innocent girl, and we just want her to have the same upbringing and experience as any other child,” said Jost-Costanzo, who is a professor in the English department at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson.
She also noted that Cambria County is home to several colleges and universities that draw students, including black students, from other parts of the United States and the world – “and we need these students who come to our campuses to feel welcome, to feel comfortable, to know that we value them, and that type of display is going to be shocking to them,” she said. “Ebensburg is a wonderful community with so much to offer, and we want it to be welcoming, inclusive, and we want people to feel valued, and that flag did not achieve that.”
“I know it’s become kind of commonplace to see this flag in the area, and maybe some people don’t think it’s racist, but that’s why we want to raise this point,” said Chris Miller, an Ebensburg resident who also criticized the flag’s appearance in the Memorial Day parade in a June 4 letter to The Tribune-Democrat’s Readers’ Forum.
“For too long, enough people haven’t spoken out," Miller said, "and given what’s going on right now nationally, I think we’re all realizing that we’ve failed in that instance – that we should be speaking out, that we should get to know our neighbors and especially what that flag means to them, and have the sympathy and compassion to realize that that flag, for many families in this area, is looked at as a symbol of slavery, oppression and white supremacy.”
'Welcoming community'
Miller, Jost-Costanzo and Costanzo said that the flying of the Confederate flag in the Memorial Day parade doesn’t reflect the positive experiences they’ve had while living in the community.
“We don’t think the flag is reflective of our experience in Ebensburg,” Jost-Costanzo said. “In our adult life, we have felt that Ebensburg is the most welcoming community we have lived in. Our daughter has been embraced by this community – by long-term residents. She is literally loved by our neighbors. Not only do we think the flag is a hate symbol, a negative and offputting symbol, but it also doesn’t reflect, from our experience and our perspective, Ebensburg. ... To be clear, people of color in Ebensburg may have had a very different experience, and the flag may reflect that.
“I’d also add that it doesn’t really reflect what side Cambria County fought for in the Civil War,” Costanzo added. “It appeared in a Memorial Day parade, and so it strikes us as odd from that regard, too.”
“I love the town of Ebensburg,” Miller said. “We’ve been here now for about five years. My wife and I wanted to live in the borough. We love the borough. We like to walk the streets of town, and I want everyone who moves here, every minority family – and we have a good number – to have the same comfort and enjoyment in the town that I have. I think that’s only fair.
“You wouldn’t want to live in a town where you felt like you had to keep to yourself. When a flag like that is allowed to come down through our main streets, that sends a message that maybe you’re not welcome.”
Lemelle and Miller said that the organizers of the petition also hope to organize a diversity committee that would address other relevant issues in Ebensburg.
